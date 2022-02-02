FY2024 EPS Estimates for Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Intesa Sanpaolo in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.97 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.90.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ISNPY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Intesa Sanpaolo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Intesa Sanpaolo stock opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $18.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average of $16.60.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

