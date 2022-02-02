DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $8.09 Per Share

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of DBS Group in a research note issued on Sunday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Guha expects that the financial services provider will earn $8.09 per share for the year.

DBSDY has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

OTCMKTS DBSDY opened at $106.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.32 and its 200 day moving average is $93.59. DBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $75.25 and a fifty-two week high of $109.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $3.0295 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

DBS Group Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.

