Periscope Capital Inc. Cuts Stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU)

Periscope Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) by 78.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 206,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748,200 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 82.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 9.3% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 129,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 9.6% during the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 181,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 15,977 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter worth $466,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter worth $753,000.

Shares of HERAU stock opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $9.99. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

