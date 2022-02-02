Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 13,503 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 297,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,503 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $15,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,698,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 129,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $1,838,207.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,346 shares of company stock worth $18,595,725 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.19.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $60.56 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $48.63 and a 1-year high of $61.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.