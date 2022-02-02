Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,526 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $23,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 53.3% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 74.7% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays cut Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.36.

TRV opened at $167.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.02 and a twelve month high of $171.46.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

In other news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 7,983 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $1,365,093.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,988 shares of company stock valued at $6,203,202. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

