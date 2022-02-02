Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 764 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 134,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $18,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 165,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,232,000 after acquiring an additional 19,081 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 24.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 493.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 67,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,824,000 after buying an additional 55,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 86,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,708,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.

IBM stock opened at $135.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.64 and a 200-day moving average of $133.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 103.31%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.