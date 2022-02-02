Dexterra Group Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dexterra Group in a report issued on Monday, January 31st. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.73.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$202.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$203.70 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Dexterra Group in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.60.

Shares of Dexterra Group stock opened at C$8.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$570.07 million and a PE ratio of 28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Dexterra Group has a 1 year low of C$5.72 and a 1 year high of C$9.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.12%.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

