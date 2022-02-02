Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Cut by Piper Sandler

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northeast Bank in a report released on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northeast Bank’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Northeast Bank stock opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.57. Northeast Bank has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $41.05. The company has a market capitalization of $314.17 million, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Northeast Bank’s payout ratio is 0.43%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Northeast Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Northeast Bank during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Northeast Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Bank (Maine) engages in offering personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

