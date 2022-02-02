Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report released on Monday, January 31st. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

SBCF has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Monday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $36.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.85. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $40.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3,160.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,228,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,478 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 58,873.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 770,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,323,000 after buying an additional 769,475 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 187.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 352,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after purchasing an additional 230,068 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,106,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,854,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,721,000 after purchasing an additional 170,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.85%.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

