CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $30,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of CME Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in CME Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in CME Group by 43.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in CME Group by 19.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy acquired 1,600 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $220.21 per share, with a total value of $352,336.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 445 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $97,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,045 shares of company stock worth $4,691,620. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CME Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.00.

CME opened at $232.02 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.69 and a twelve month high of $234.04. The stock has a market cap of $83.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.32 and its 200-day moving average is $213.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

