Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 22,905 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 356,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,905 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $40,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 770,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,620,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $103.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $83.11 and a 12-month high of $125.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. Barclays started coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.73.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

