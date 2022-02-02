Dowling & Yahnke LLC Trims Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 14,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in ResMed by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total transaction of $1,373,009.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,481 shares of company stock worth $12,659,052. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed stock opened at $232.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.37 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.06 and its 200 day moving average is $263.68.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.32%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.50.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

