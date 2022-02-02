Dowling & Yahnke LLC Boosts Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,749,000. Camden National Bank raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,098,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 186,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 4,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $125.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.69. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $123.51 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

