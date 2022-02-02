Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 3,348 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,854 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,509,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,503 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,709,659 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,016,195,000 after purchasing an additional 596,921 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,263,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,380,697,000 after purchasing an additional 194,546 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $607,477,000 after purchasing an additional 145,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,915,948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $535,100,000 after purchasing an additional 700,164 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores stock opened at $98.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.55 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The company has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.01.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROST. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.92.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

