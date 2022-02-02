Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $3,450.00 at Morgan Stanley

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $3,430.00 to $3,450.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,345.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,752.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,823.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2,812.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,906.37 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $22.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 108.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

