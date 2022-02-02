Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Littelfuse updated its Q1 guidance to $3.14-$3.30 EPS.

LFUS stock opened at $271.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.42. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $234.59 and a 52 week high of $334.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.20.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.26, for a total value of $803,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,491 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.28, for a total value of $2,466,636.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,864 shares of company stock valued at $7,711,915. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Littelfuse stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

