O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.85-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.91. O-I Glass also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.38-0.43 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of O-I Glass from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

NYSE:OI opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.73. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.56.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 69.39%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the third quarter worth $227,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the third quarter worth $243,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 10.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

