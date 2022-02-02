PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Lowered to $180.00 at Atlantic Securities

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Atlantic Securities from $280.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 2.39% from the stock’s previous close.

PYPL has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $175.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.51. PayPal has a twelve month low of $152.08 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David W. Dorman purchased 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 355.8% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,399,000 after buying an additional 220,669 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 10.2% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 6.5% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 6.0% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

