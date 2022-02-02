T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 179.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,546 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 3.2% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 273,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in T-Mobile US by 9.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in T-Mobile US by 4.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 254,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,920 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 440.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $405,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $1,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $109.55 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.80 and a 200 day moving average of $123.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $136.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.57.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

