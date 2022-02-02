Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) to Issue $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th.

Westamerica Bancorporation has increased its dividend payment by 3.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. Westamerica Bancorporation has a payout ratio of 48.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Westamerica Bancorporation to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.9%.

NASDAQ WABC opened at $58.18 on Wednesday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $66.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.63.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,142,000 after purchasing an additional 24,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

