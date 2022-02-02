LSI Industries Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:LYTS)

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th.
LSI Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 54.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect LSI Industries to earn $0.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.
LYTS stock opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $201.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.80. LSI Industries has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $10.58.
Several analysts have recently commented on LYTS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. assumed coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LSI Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 249.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 18,508 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 415.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 71,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.
LSI Industries Company Profile
LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.
Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?
Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.