LSI Industries Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:LYTS)

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th.

LSI Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 54.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect LSI Industries to earn $0.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

LYTS stock opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $201.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.80. LSI Industries has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $10.58.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LSI Industries will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LYTS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. assumed coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LSI Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 249.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 18,508 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 415.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 71,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

