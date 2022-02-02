Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Invests $103,000 in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Separately, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000.

YINN opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $31.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.73.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

