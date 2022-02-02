Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 18,889 Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) by 15.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,889 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 97.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 12.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 260.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 17.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 62,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. 44.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a current ratio of 7.77.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 339.99% and a negative return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.56 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Lineage Cell Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.46.

In other Lineage Cell Therapeutics news, SVP Gary S. Hogge sold 501,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $1,228,890.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.