Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys New Shares in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $23.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.96. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $30.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.25%.

NWL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

