Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 69 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 846 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in MSCI were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 206.8% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 123,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total transaction of $1,646,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,632. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.50.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $545.40 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $400.01 and a 52-week high of $679.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $579.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $611.17. The stock has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.69 and a beta of 1.01.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 220.58%. The firm had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.