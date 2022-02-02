Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,903 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 45.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $336,157,000 after buying an additional 4,616,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,477,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $305,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,163 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,965,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $225,822,000 after purchasing an additional 682,399 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,137,000 after purchasing an additional 298,367 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,323,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,303,000 after purchasing an additional 563,972 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TDS opened at $19.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.08. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.31%.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $183,762.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

