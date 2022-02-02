Greenleaf Trust Buys 66 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in VeriSign by 53,419.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,005,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $228,971,000 after buying an additional 1,003,746 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in VeriSign during the second quarter valued at about $79,125,250,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in VeriSign by 7.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,130,000 after buying an additional 383,991 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 11.1% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,641,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $746,623,000 after purchasing an additional 364,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 103.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 638,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $145,407,000 after purchasing an additional 325,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $1,106,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.84, for a total value of $297,721.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,168 shares of company stock worth $10,434,819. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $216.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.71 and its 200-day moving average is $225.25. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.60 and a 52-week high of $257.03.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

