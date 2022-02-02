Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 269,080 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 70.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 114,570 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 269,080 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. FMR LLC grew its position in Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Umpqua by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 54,988 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Umpqua by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Umpqua by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 40,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Umpqua by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 531,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after buying an additional 140,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Umpqua alerts:

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lowered Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

UMPQ stock opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.13. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $22.03.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $316.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.57 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is presently 43.75%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.