Apple Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the iPhone maker on Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th.

Apple has raised its dividend by 22.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Apple has a dividend payout ratio of 14.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Apple to earn $6.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

Apple stock opened at $174.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.11.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Apple stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,691 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

