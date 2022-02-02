Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Amcor updated its FY22 guidance to $0.79-0.82 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.89. Amcor has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,044,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,775,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 237,875 shares of company stock worth $2,822,314. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amcor stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,015,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401,568 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Amcor worth $46,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMCR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

