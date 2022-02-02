Analysts Set The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Price Target at $131.07

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.07.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of ALL opened at $118.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Allstate has a twelve month low of $102.55 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.07. The firm has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 29.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 74.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

