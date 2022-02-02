MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Receives $78.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.71.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

MTSI stock opened at $61.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.05. MACOM Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $48.68 and a twelve month high of $80.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.75.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total value of $92,512.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,987 shares of company stock valued at $11,419,055 in the last 90 days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 230,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,256,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 40.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,857,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,055,000 after acquiring an additional 531,797 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 57.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after acquiring an additional 103,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

