Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Centene were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 90.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Centene by 100.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Centene by 50.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Centene by 86.2% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Centene by 50.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Katie Casso sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $633,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $629,562.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,167 shares of company stock valued at $7,514,555. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock opened at $76.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $85.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.16.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNC. Mizuho lifted their target price on Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.78.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

