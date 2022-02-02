iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 28.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,115,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,324.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 83,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000.

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $100.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.91. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $86.84 and a 52-week high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

