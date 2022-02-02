Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.50

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2022

Shares of Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 17.50 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 17.35 ($0.23), with a volume of 286733 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.50 ($0.22).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 23 ($0.31) price objective on shares of Gemfields Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £201.03 million and a P/E ratio of -17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 14.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 11.95.

Gemfields Group Company Profile (LON:GEM)

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. It operates through seven segments: Zambia, Mozambique, Platinum Group Metals (PGMs), Steel Making Materials, Corporate, Faberge, and Other. The company is involved in the emerald, beryl, ruby, and corundum mining activities; wholesale and retail of jewelry and watches through directly operated boutiques and international wholesale partners, as well as online; and traded auction activity.

