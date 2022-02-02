Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.50

Shares of Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 17.50 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 17.35 ($0.23), with a volume of 286733 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.50 ($0.22).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 23 ($0.31) price objective on shares of Gemfields Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £201.03 million and a P/E ratio of -17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 14.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 11.95.

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. It operates through seven segments: Zambia, Mozambique, Platinum Group Metals (PGMs), Steel Making Materials, Corporate, Faberge, and Other. The company is involved in the emerald, beryl, ruby, and corundum mining activities; wholesale and retail of jewelry and watches through directly operated boutiques and international wholesale partners, as well as online; and traded auction activity.

