PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.40

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$16.40 and last traded at C$16.21, with a volume of 255023 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.93.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. ATB Capital reissued a “na” rating and set a C$15.50 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Friday, January 7th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$19.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.11.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.00 billion and a PE ratio of 39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

About PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.