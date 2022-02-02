Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 834 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,798 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 714.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 456 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $127.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The firm has a market cap of $224.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.49.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

