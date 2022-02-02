Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 171 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 73.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 8.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $331.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $343.09 and its 200 day moving average is $334.64. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.19 and a twelve month high of $359.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 121.51%.

In other news, CAO John Farias sold 1,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total transaction of $563,847.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $854,643.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,521 shares of company stock worth $4,389,721 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ESS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $363.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.76.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

