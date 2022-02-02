Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 107 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 346.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 454.5% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Humana during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Humana by 411.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $390.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $424.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $425.56. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUM. Bank of America raised their price target on Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.60.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

