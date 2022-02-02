Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.60 Per Share

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Flagstar Bancorp has a payout ratio of 4.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE FBC opened at $46.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $40.69 and a 1-year high of $56.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.54.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.80 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,386 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,031 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.90% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $20,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

