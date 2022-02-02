OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Purchases 72 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,432 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Yale University acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.6% in the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.47.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $308.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.37. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $224.26 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

