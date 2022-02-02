GATX (NYSE:GATX) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) fell 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $100.98 and last traded at $101.94. 1,391 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 161,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.88.

Several research firms have commented on GATX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.66.

Get GATX alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.88.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.67. GATX had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.38%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GATX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GATX by 94.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in GATX by 143.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in GATX in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in GATX by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in GATX by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

About GATX (NYSE:GATX)

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.