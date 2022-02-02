Graco (NYSE:GGG) Sees Large Volume Increase on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 56,231 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 685,047 shares.The stock last traded at $72.38 and had previously closed at $71.15.

The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 28.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

GGG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $25,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Graco by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,765,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,269,176,000 after acquiring an additional 109,056 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,895,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,659,000 after acquiring an additional 340,275 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Graco by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,906,000 after acquiring an additional 580,896 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,499,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,351,000 after acquiring an additional 234,094 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Graco by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,132,000 after acquiring an additional 110,443 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.04.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

