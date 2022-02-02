Short Interest in TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Rises By 55.0%

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,700 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the December 31st total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 118.4 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TMXXF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$154.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of TMX Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TMX Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMXXF opened at $97.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.18. TMX Group has a 1 year low of $95.26 and a 1 year high of $116.38.

TMX Group Ltd. operates cash and derivative markets for multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income and energy. The firm provides clearing facilities, data products and other services to the international financial community. It operates through four segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics.

