Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 55.8% from the December 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

PSMMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Persimmon from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($33.61) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,250 ($43.69) to GBX 2,900 ($38.99) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Investec initiated coverage on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,035 ($40.80) price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Persimmon to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,343.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSMMY opened at $64.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.41. Persimmon has a fifty-two week low of $62.42 and a fifty-two week high of $95.50.

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

