Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.84

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.84 and last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 25163 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.39 million, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.96.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Daseke had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 75.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Daseke, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Daseke by 369.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 38,829 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 663.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 22,648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Daseke by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Daseke during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Daseke by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 329,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 66,241 shares during the last quarter. 36.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daseke Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

