Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CBT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Cabot from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Shares of CBT stock opened at $62.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.24. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 1.60.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.18. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cabot will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Cabot by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 27,739 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Cabot by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 8,278 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in Cabot by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 443,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,266,000 after buying an additional 13,804 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cabot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $948,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Cabot by 331.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 14,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

