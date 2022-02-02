PIXEL Reaches Market Cap of $1.26 Million (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PIXEL has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar. PIXEL has a market cap of $1.26 million and $774.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,659.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $295.59 or 0.00764608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.96 or 0.00243052 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00024725 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.