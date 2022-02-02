LyondellBasell Industries Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $14.66 Per Share (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for LyondellBasell Industries in a research report issued on Sunday, January 30th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $14.66 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $14.56. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

LYB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Redburn Partners began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.82.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $99.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.17 and a one year high of $118.01. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.40.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 164.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,182,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,693 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 169.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,217,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $302,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,400 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at about $98,750,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,807,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,011,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,235,588,000 after purchasing an additional 539,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

