Piper Sandler Weighs in on Oil States International, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:OIS)

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Oil States International in a report released on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oil States International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

NYSE OIS opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. Oil States International has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $9.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 3.65.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Oil States International had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $140.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OIS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 480.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,330,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,652 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 308.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 562,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 424,740 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 70.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 796,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 328,547 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 8.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,779,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,151,000 after purchasing an additional 280,170 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,330,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 163,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

